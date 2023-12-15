Extras
A woman is killed. Luna thinks the victim’s daughter and her husband are hiding something.
A political advisor for a mayoral candidate is found dead. Were the two having an affair?
The skeleton of a young girl who went missing 15 years ago is found in a forest canopy.
At Konditorei AG, two employees recently died by suicide and now another is missing.
An alternative medicine practitioner is found dead. But finding the killer won’t be easy.
A local barber is shot in the head. The only witness is a man who can’t speak.
A man is found dead in his bathtub. The police discover a story going back to the GDR.
A friend of Tamara’s is shot. Is his death related to his role as an undercover detective?
Two thieves on a jet-ski have been robbing boats at gunpoint. But are they murderers?
A vicar has been killed. Luna and Tamara try to solve the mystery on-site.
A university researcher studying DNA editing is killed by a kitchen knife to the heart.
14-year-old Julian is found trembling in his living room surrounded by blood.
