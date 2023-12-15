I Know Who You Are

Extras
Two thieves on a jet-ski have been robbing boats at gunpoint. But are they murderers?
A political advisor for a mayoral candidate is found dead. Were the two having an affair?
The skeleton of a young girl who went missing 15 years ago is found in a forest canopy.
A vicar has been killed. Luna and Tamara try to solve the mystery on-site.
14-year-old Julian is found trembling in his living room surrounded by blood.
A university researcher studying DNA editing is killed by a kitchen knife to the heart.
A friend of Tamara’s is shot. Is his death related to his role as an undercover detective?
A local barber is shot in the head. The only witness is a man who can’t speak.
A woman is killed. Luna thinks the victim’s daughter and her husband are hiding something.
At Konditorei AG, two employees recently died by suicide and now another is missing.
What seems like a hit-and-run by a group of privileged teenagers might be more complex.
An alternative medicine practitioner is found dead. But finding the killer won’t be easy.