Luna and Sophie

A Bittersweet Death

Season 4 Episode 4 | 43m 31s

At Konditorei AG, two employees recently died by suicide and now another is missing. Are these events connected? Where is the video the missing woman was talking about--and what does it show?

Aired: 01/11/24
Extras
Watch 43:35
Luna and Sophie
Oda's Secret
14-year-old Julian is found trembling in his living room surrounded by blood.
Episode: S4 E9 | 43:35
Watch 43:47
Luna and Sophie
Old Friends
A friend of Tamara’s is shot. Is his death related to his role as an undercover detective?
Episode: S4 E10 | 43:47
Watch 44:05
Luna and Sophie
Smoke on the Water
Two thieves on a jet-ski have been robbing boats at gunpoint. But are they murderers?
Episode: S4 E13 | 44:05
Watch 43:37
Luna and Sophie
Murder in G-Minor
A vicar has been killed. Luna and Tamara try to solve the mystery on-site.
Episode: S4 E12 | 43:37
Watch 43:40
Luna and Sophie
Let Live
A university researcher studying DNA editing is killed by a kitchen knife to the heart.
Episode: S4 E11 | 43:40
Watch 43:56
Luna and Sophie
The Candidate
A political advisor for a mayoral candidate is found dead. Were the two having an affair?
Episode: S4 E7 | 43:56
Watch 43:55
Luna and Sophie
Fallen from the Sky
The skeleton of a young girl who went missing 15 years ago is found in a forest canopy.
Episode: S4 E6 | 43:55
Watch 43:46
Luna and Sophie
Rich Kids
What seems like a hit-and-run by a group of privileged teenagers might be more complex.
Episode: S4 E2 | 43:46
Watch 44:11
Luna and Sophie
I Know Who You Are
A man is found dead in his bathtub. The police discover a story going back to the GDR.
Episode: S4 E8 | 44:11
Watch 43:43
Luna and Sophie
For Your Protection
An alternative medicine practitioner is found dead. But finding the killer won’t be easy.
Episode: S4 E3 | 43:43
