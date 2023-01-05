Myrtle Beach, SC

Extras
In Boston, embark on a tasty tour that includes sea scallops, spirits and fresh produce.
In Salt Lake City, visit a garden program for refugees and explore the world of fungi.
In Santa Barbara, California, embrace the coastal farm-to-table movement.
In Newport, Rhose Island, celebrate local seafood.
In San Diego, explore the local Mexican cuisine that reigns supreme.
In Park City, Utah, visit award-winning cheesemakers and a local distillery.
In Fort Jones, California, attend “Farm School” and visit Five Marys Farms.
Enjoy a homegrown feast in host Alex Thomopoulos’ Malibu backyard.
In San Diego, celebrate the Asian communities that call this city home.
In Eugene, Oregon, meet local chefs and enjoy farm-to-table cuisine.
