Moveable Feast

Myrtle Beach, SC

Season 2 Episode 210 | 26m 46s

Alex Thomopoulos travels to Myrtle Beach to cook up some delicious local dishes. With the company of acclaimed chefs Heidi Vukov and Adam Kirby, the three head to a quality farm and fresh seafood market to gather ingredients. The gorgeous green of a golf club sets the scene for a delectable feast including a pickled vegetable platter, paella, and a crab boil with oysters.

Aired: 11/04/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Moveable Feast
Boston, Massachusetts
In Boston, embark on a tasty tour that includes sea scallops, spirits and fresh produce.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Salt Lake City, Utah
In Salt Lake City, visit a garden program for refugees and explore the world of fungi.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Santa Barbara, California
In Santa Barbara, California, embrace the coastal farm-to-table movement.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Newport, Rhode Island
In Newport, Rhose Island, celebrate local seafood.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Mexican Cuisine in San Diego
In San Diego, explore the local Mexican cuisine that reigns supreme.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Park City, Utah
In Park City, Utah, visit award-winning cheesemakers and a local distillery.
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Fort Jones, California
In Fort Jones, California, attend “Farm School” and visit Five Marys Farms.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Malibu, California
Enjoy a homegrown feast in host Alex Thomopoulos’ Malibu backyard.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Asian Cuisine in San Diego
In San Diego, celebrate the Asian communities that call this city home.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Moveable Feast
Eugene, Oregon
In Eugene, Oregon, meet local chefs and enjoy farm-to-table cuisine.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
