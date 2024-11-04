100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nature

Attenborough’s Life Journey

Season 43 Episode 5

An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life, from his boyhood days as a fossil hunter, through his early days as a BBC host, to his revered status as the foremost natural history presenter.

Aired: 11/03/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Colin S. Edwards, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Ruth Mary Einhorn, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:28
Nature
Young Lionness Learns to Hunt Giraffes
As a young lioness rekindles with her aunt, she is taught how to hunt giraffes.
Clip: S43 E4 | 1:28
Watch 3:16
Nature
Extraordinary Lion Behavior Caught on Camera
Orphan cubs find their way to the beach, where they discover a new kind of prey: seals.
Clip: S43 E4 | 3:16
Watch 3:27
Nature
Desert Lion Cubs Hunt at Night
After discovering an oasis, the orphan lions develop an unusual hunting strategy.
Clip: S43 E4 | 3:27
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Preview: S43 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:06
Nature
Baby Squirrels vs. Deadly Crows
The growing squirrel colony draws the attention of the crows.
Clip: S43 E3 | 3:06
Watch 2:01
Nature
Roadrunner Hunts Hungry Hummingbirds
Like the cartoon, the real roadrunner is clever -- and also a hunter.
Clip: S43 E3 | 2:01
Watch 1:53
Nature
Why Does San Diego's Ocean Glow Blue?
As the sun sets in the West, other lights come awake.
Clip: S43 E3 | 1:53
Watch 12:08
Nature
Capturing San Diego: America's Wildest City
Go behind the scenes with filmmakers as they capture San Diego's incredible biodiversity.
Clip: S43 E3 | 12:08
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Attenborough’s Life Journey
An intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life and career in natural history.
Preview: S43 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Nature Season 43
  • Nature Season 42
  • Nature Season 41
  • Nature Season 40
  • Nature Season 39
  • Nature Season 38
  • Nature Season 37
  • Nature Season 36
  • Nature Season 35
  • Nature Season 34
  • Nature Season 33
  • Nature Season 32
  • Nature Season 31
  • Nature Season 30
  • Nature Season 29
  • Nature Season 28
  • Nature Season 27
  • Nature Season 26
  • Nature Season 25
  • Nature Season 24
  • Nature Season 23
  • Nature Season 22
  • Nature Season 21
  • Nature Season 20
  • Nature Season 18
  • Nature Season 17
  • Nature Season 15
  • Nature Season 14
  • Nature Season 13
  • Nature Season 12
  • Nature Season 10
  • Nature Season 9
  • Nature Season 8
  • Nature Season 7
  • Nature Season 6
  • Nature Season 5
  • Nature Season 4
  • Nature Season 2
Watch 53:33
Nature
Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Episode: S43 E4 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Episode: S43 E3 | 53:33
Watch 53:31
Nature
Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Episode: S43 E2 | 53:31
Watch 53:45
Nature
Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Episode: S43 E1 | 53:45
Watch 53:27
Nature
Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Episode: S42 E17 | 53:27
Watch 53:29
Nature
Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Episode: S42 E16 | 53:29
Watch 53:18
Nature
Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons
The most famous grizzly bear in the world attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
Episode: S42 E15 | 53:18
Watch 53:28
Nature
Extreme Lives | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Episode: S42 E14 | 53:28
Watch 53:58
Nature
Meet the Raptors | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Episode: S42 E13 | 53:58
Watch 53:08
Nature
Patrick and the Whale
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Episode: S42 E12 | 53:08