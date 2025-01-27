100 WVIA Way
Nature

Museum Alive with David Attenborough

Season 43 Episode 9

Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum and meets some of the most extraordinary creatures from the past. Advanced CGI puts Attenborough face to face with a saber-toothed tiger, a giant eagle, and a colossal snake.

Aired: 02/18/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Museum Alive with David Attenborough
Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum, where extinct creatures come alive.
Preview: S43 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Expedition Killer Whale
A team of scientists and filmmakers explore the Antarctic waters to learn more about killer whales.
Preview: S43 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Cats, Small World: Outlanders
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Preview: S43 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:10
Nature
Leopard Hunts Baby Sister
Female leopards are known to hunt the cubs of others -- even their own siblings.
Clip: S43 E7 | 3:10
Watch 2:56
Nature
Lion vs. Wildebeest: How Lions Hunt as a Pride
Lions may not have the cheetah's speed or the leopard's forest cover but they have other tricks.
Clip: S43 E7 | 2:56
Watch 2:29
Nature
Beware of Baboons! How They Keep the Woodland Safe
Baboons are the eyes and ears of the woodlands.
Clip: S43 E7 | 2:29
Watch 7:30
Nature
Filming Africa's Three Big Cats
Filmmakers discuss their experiences living on location with Africa's three big cat families.
Clip: S43 E7 | 7:30
Watch 2:56
Nature
Mother Cheetah's Breathtaking Hunt
This mother cheetah's name Phefo means 'wind,' and you'll know why when you see her run.
Clip: S43 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Cats, Small World: Landlords
Lion, leopard and cheetah parents attempt to co-exist and raise their cubs in Botswana.
Preview: S43 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
Nature
Lion Mothers Overrun with Cubs After Syncing Pregnancies
The lionesses synchronized their pregnancies, which may have seemed like a good idea at the time.
Clip: S43 E6 | 2:02
