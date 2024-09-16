100 WVIA Way
Nature

Silverback

Season 43 Episode 1

Follow filmmaker Vianet Djenguet as he documents a grueling but vital mission to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback, in a last-ditch effort to save the critically endangered Eastern lowland gorillas from extinction.

Aired: 10/22/24
Extras
Watch 4:30
Nature
NATURE - Season 43
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S43 | 4:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Preview: S43 E1 | 0:30
Watch 16:08
Nature
The Frog Ark | WILD HOPE
Frogs are going extinct - here's how we can save them.
Special: 16:08
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Preview: S42 E17 | 0:30
Watch 7:34
Nature
Filming Ireland's Harsh Landscapes
Director John Murray takes us inside the making of "Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone."
Clip: S42 E17 | 7:34
Watch 3:19
Nature
Growing Up as an Irish Pine Marten
Two pine marten kits grow up over several months.
Clip: S42 E17 | 3:19
Watch 2:53
Nature
Mysterious Gathering of Sharks
Basking sharks are typically solitary but large groups have recently been found together.
Clip: S42 E17 | 2:53
Watch 1:22
Nature
The Slow Worm Is Not a Worm
The slow worm is neither a snake nor a worm but a legless lizard.
Clip: S42 E17 | 1:22
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Preview: S42 E16 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Nature
Amazing Cat Rescue in Ukraine
Shafa, a cat in Borodyanka, was rescued from a severely war-damaged building.
Clip: S42 E16 | 3:18
Watch 53:27
Nature
Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Episode: S42 E17 | 53:27
Watch 53:29
Nature
Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Episode: S42 E16 | 53:29
Watch 53:18
Nature
Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons
The most famous grizzly bear in the world attempts to raise cubs amid conflicts with people.
Episode: S42 E15 | 53:18
Watch 53:28
Nature
Extreme Lives | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Episode: S42 E14 | 53:28
Watch 53:58
Nature
Meet the Raptors | Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers
From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors.
Episode: S42 E13 | 53:58
Watch 53:08
Nature
Patrick and the Whale
Patrick Dykstra has a life-changing encounter with a sperm whale and uncovers their world.
Episode: S42 E12 | 53:08
Watch 53:03
Nature
Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster
Sir David Attenborough and experts unearth the fossil of the largest Jurassic predator.
Episode: S42 E11 | 53:03
Watch 53:18
Nature
Flyways
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
Episode: S42 E10 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Episode: S42 E9 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Bloodlines | Big Little Journeys
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
Episode: S42 E8 | 53:18