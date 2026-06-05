News Wrap: Senate passes $70 billion immigration bill

Extras
June 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What may happen as oil supplies dwindle and Strait of Hormuz remains mostly closed
What Putin’s rejection of Ukraine’s call for talks means for efforts to end Russia’s war
Why hiring surged in May despite economic strain from the Iran war
This chef will teach you how to make healthy $5 family dinners
Brooks and Capehart on some Republican lawmakers’ defiance of Trump
Art exhibit shines light on women’s role in technologies that power modern life
News Wrap: Former Trump adviser John Bolton to plead guilty over classified information
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick on what's driving a wedge between some Republicans and Trump
ICE arrest in a rural Montana town prompts a conservative community to take action
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