February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Jane Austen fans honor British novelist’s legacy 250 years after her birth
Brooks and Capehart on the Trump administration’s challenge to the judiciary branch
Constitutional scholar on whether Trump’s actions are executive overreach
EU’s foreign policy chief discusses the future of Ukraine amid shifting U.S. support
Vance lectures European allies on democracy at security summit in Munich
News Wrap: Black Hawk crew may have missed key instruction before DC collision, NTSB says
Justice Department in upheaval over order to dismiss NYC Mayor Adams’ corruption case
Mass firings sweep across federal agencies as Trump administration defends itself in court
Senegal group finds some success in stopping genital mutilation in African communities
Economist Paul Krugman on how political attitudes changed with U.S. economic shifts
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode