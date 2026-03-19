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PBS News Hour

March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 60 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, Israel and Iran trade attacks on oil infrastructure across the region, further spiking global prices. We speak with Republican Sen. Rick Scott about the uncertain future of the conflict. The White House turns to internet memes to promote the ongoing war. Plus, we speak with the mother of a 23-year-old U.S. citizen who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Texas.

Aired: 03/18/26 | Expires: 04/18/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:57
PBS News Hour
Mother of man killed by immigration agent demands justice
'He took my son's life for nothing,' says mother of man killed by immigration agent
Clip: S2026 E60 | 8:57
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E59 | 57:46
Watch 7:56
PBS News Hour
Americans divided on history as 250th anniversary nears
Americans divided on nation's history as 250th anniversary nears
Clip: S2026 E59 | 7:56
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Investigation uncovers Cesar Chavez sexual abuse allegations
Investigation uncovers sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez
Clip: S2026 E59 | 7:18
Watch 7:26
PBS News Hour
Cuba’s economic crisis worsens as Trump threatens action
Cuba’s economic and energy crisis worsens as Trump threatens action
Clip: S2026 E59 | 7:26
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Migrants in Lebanon displaced as Mideast conflict escalates
Migrants in Lebanon displaced again as Mideast conflict escalates
Clip: S2026 E59 | 6:05
Watch 4:34
PBS News Hour
Mullin grilled on past remarks in tense confirmation hearing
Mullin grilled on past remarks in tense DHS confirmation hearing
Clip: S2026 E59 | 4:34
Watch 7:19
PBS News Hour
Trump has 'no plan' on how to end Iran war, Sen. Murphy says
Trump has 'no plan' on how to end Iran war, Sen. Murphy says
Clip: S2026 E59 | 7:19
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
Lawmakers press U.S. intelligence officials on Iran war
Lawmakers press U.S. intelligence officials on Iran war as new strikes jolt oil markets
Clip: S2026 E59 | 5:01
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. eases sanctions on Venezuelan oil
News Wrap: U.S. eases sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company
Clip: S2026 E59 | 5:54
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