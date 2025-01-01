Dicey Escape Gameplay

Extras
Ride in Odd Squad’s unusual elevators to find out what’s causing oddness all over HQ!
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Latest Episodes
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All
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Odd Squad Gaming Unit
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Odd Squad Season 10
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Odd Squad Season 8
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Odd Squad Season 7
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OddTube - Season 2
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OddTube - Season 1
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Odd Squad Season 4
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Odd Squad Season 3
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Odd Squad Season 2
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Odd Squad Season 1
Agent in Training Osprey is prepping for her Odd Squad driving test.
Join Agent Olindo as he plays an I Spy challenge across some of their favorite games.
Olindo teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play Weather Reporter from Weather Hunters.
Olindo uses games where they can make their own characters to help Oaklynn find a disguise.
Agent in Training Osprey plays some Odd Squad games to figure out what department she should be in.
Amy joins Oaklynn and Olindo to play Carl's Collections and share her own collections.
To get her creative juices flowing Agent Oaklynn plays her top 5 art-tastic games!