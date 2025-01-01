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Odd Squad

Elevator Antics Gameplay

10m 08s

Ride in Odd Squad’s elevators to find out what’s causing oddness all over HQ! The tricky elevators only go to certain floors and skip others. Navigate HQ’s maze of floors and hallways to discover the oddness and put things back to normal.

Extras
Odd Squad
Build A Squad Gameplay
Build your own Odd Squad Headquarters and solve some oddness!
Clip: 36:07
Odd Squad
Dicey Escape Gameplay
Escape from the dice-powered lair of dot-loving villain, Dottie Doubloon!
Clip: 10:31
Odd Squad
We Work for Odd Squad- Watch Now!
We Work for Odd Squad- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Odd Squad
OSGU | Series Trailer
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Clip: S50 E0 | 0:51
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Flowerinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E408 | 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Toothbrushinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E407 | 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Centigurp Cryo Containment Unit
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E406 | 0:30
Odd Squad
5 Weightless Suitcases
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Clip: S4 E408 | 1:15
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 15
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:15
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 30
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Odd Squad Gaming Unit
  • Odd Squad Season 10
  • Odd Squad Season 8
  • Odd Squad Season 7
  • OddTube - Season 2
  • OddTube - Season 1
  • Odd Squad Season 4
  • Odd Squad Season 3
  • Odd Squad Season 2
  • Odd Squad Season 1
Odd Squad
OSGU | Top Five Driving Games
Agent in Training Osprey is prepping for her Odd Squad driving test.
Episode: S50 E45 | 3:50
Odd Squad
OSGU | "I Spy" Challenge!
Join Agent Olindo as he plays an I Spy challenge across some of their favorite games.
Episode: S50 E49 | 3:25
Odd Squad
OSGU | Top Five Oddest Moments
Amy recaps the 5 oddest moments from Odd Squad Gaming Unit
Episode: S50 E52 | 5:48
Odd Squad
OSGU | Weather Hunters: Weather Reporter
Olindo teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play Weather Reporter from Weather Hunters.
Episode: S50 E39 | 4:52
Odd Squad
OSGU | City Island: Neighbor Maker
Agent Oaklynn is back from a rough mission.
Episode: S50 E27 | 4:46
Odd Squad
OSGU | Make Your Own Characters
Olindo uses games where they can make their own characters to help Oaklynn find a disguise.
Episode: S50 E31 | 4:01
Odd Squad
OSGU | Odd Squad to the Rescue!
Agent in Training Osprey plays some Odd Squad games to figure out what department she should be in.
Episode: S50 E48 | 4:32
Odd Squad
OSGU | Carl the Collector: Carl's Collections
Amy joins Oaklynn and Olindo to play Carl's Collections and share her own collections.
Episode: S50 E34 | 3:56
Odd Squad
OSGU | Jelly, Ben & Pogo: Babysitting Squee
Olindo is has to take care of a baby rock.
Episode: S50 E33 | 4:36
Odd Squad
OSGU | Top Five Art-tastic Games
To get her creative juices flowing Agent Oaklynn plays her top 5 art-tastic games!
Episode: S50 E50 | 5:00