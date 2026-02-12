E16 | Suburban Victorian | Trim and Proper

Extras
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.