Vertical Challenge

A researcher studying antidotes for snake bites is found in her lab, covered in snakes.
A maid working for one of the area’s richest families is found buried in a shallow grave.
Francesco is sure there’s more to the puzzle. Can he solve the mystery?
Martino’s uncle is found unconscious in the woods. Emma moves to the city.
When a ranger is shot in a parking lot, the team bands together in search of the attacker.
Despite all the evidence against Tomasso, Francesco isn’t convinced he is the perpetrator.
Emma gets a blast from the past. At the police station, a woman reports her son missing.
When the police arrive at a reported crime scene in the woods, the body is missing.
A man is shot in the forest. A hunting accident? The shooter is still at large.
With Emma in hospital, Francesco helps solve a mystery surrounding a haunted castle.
