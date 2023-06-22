100 WVIA Way
One Step From Heaven

Sacred Fire

Season 1 Episode 7 | 53m 25s

On the night of the Sacred Heart festival, a sculptor from San Candido is found dead inside his burning home, his work stolen. Francesco calls Livia into the investigation, allowing the two of them to share some moments of closeness.

Aired: 07/13/23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 1:06:50
One Step From Heaven
The Face of the Devil, Part 2
Francesco is sure there’s more to the puzzle. Can he solve the mystery?
Episode: S2 E10 | 1:06:50
Watch 57:18
One Step From Heaven
Mortal Injury
When a ranger is shot in a parking lot, the team bands together in search of the attacker.
Episode: S2 E8 | 57:18
Watch 58:10
One Step From Heaven
The Face of the Devil, Part 1
Despite all the evidence against Tomasso, Francesco isn’t convinced he is the perpetrator.
Episode: S2 E9 | 58:10
Watch 1:00:48
One Step From Heaven
Biting Agony
A researcher studying antidotes for snake bites is found in her lab, covered in snakes.
Episode: S2 E6 | 1:00:48
Watch 1:00:52
One Step From Heaven
The Choice
A maid working for one of the area’s richest families is found buried in a shallow grave.
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:00:52
Watch 1:04:20
One Step From Heaven
Blood Ties
Martino’s uncle is found unconscious in the woods. Emma moves to the city.
Episode: S2 E5 | 1:04:20
Watch 1:05:08
One Step From Heaven
Roots
Emma gets a blast from the past. At the police station, a woman reports her son missing.
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:05:08
Watch 59:24
One Step From Heaven
The Wolf Man
When the police arrive at a reported crime scene in the woods, the body is missing.
Episode: S2 E3 | 59:24
Watch 57:07
One Step From Heaven
Innocent Prey
A man is shot in the forest. A hunting accident? The shooter is still at large.
Episode: S2 E2 | 57:07
Watch 1:04:40
One Step From Heaven
Sleeping Beauty
With Emma in hospital, Francesco helps solve a mystery surrounding a haunted castle.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:04:40