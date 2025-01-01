A Paradise Lost Preview

Extras
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
Ānuenue is the name of a palila bird who has been killed; but his story doesn't end there.
Kalā and others begin the palila annual survey point counts on Mauna Kea.
From water scarcity to loss of culture, land development is concerning Tahitians.
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
Land development has made Tahiti inaccessible and unaffordable for the Indigenous peoples.
As the climate crisis threatens Tahiti, three women begin a journey to protect their home.
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
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Pacific Heartbeat
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
As the climate crisis threatens Tahiti, three women begin a journey to protect their home.
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.