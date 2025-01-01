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Pacific Heartbeat

Standing Above The Clouds Preview

Season 13 Episode 4 | 30s

When a massive thirty meter telescope is proposed to be built on Mauna Kea, kiaʻi (protectors) in Hawaiʻi and around the world dedicate their lives to protecting the sacred mountain from further destruction. Through the lenses of mothers and daughters from three Native Hawaiian families, the film explores intergenerational healing and the impacts of safeguarding cultural tradition.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter Preview
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
Preview: S13 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
Pacific Heartbeat
Meet 'Ānuenue, a Palilia Bird Whose Existence is at Risk
Ānuenue is the name of a palila bird who has been killed; but his story doesn't end there.
Clip: S13 E2 | 2:07
Watch 2:44
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i, The Endagered Species Capital of the World
Kalā and others begin the palila annual survey point counts on Mauna Kea.
Clip: S13 E2 | 2:44
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
A Paradise Lost Preview
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
Preview: S13 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:12
Pacific Heartbeat
Poema Teachers Her Children to Protect the Ocean and Land
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:12
Watch 2:42
Pacific Heartbeat
Indigeneity Is At Risk Because Of Land Development in Tahiti
From water scarcity to loss of culture, land development is concerning Tahitians.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:42
Watch 2:15
Pacific Heartbeat
Where Do The Indigenous People of Tahiti Go After All This?
Land development has made Tahiti inaccessible and unaffordable for the Indigenous peoples.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:15
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Te Puna Ora: The Source of Life Preview
As the climate crisis threatens Tahiti, three women begin a journey to protect their home.
Preview: S13 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Season 13 Preview
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
Preview: S13 | 0:30
Watch 2:20
Pacific Heartbeat
Season 13 Extended Trailer
Pacific Heartbeat draws viewers into the heart and soul of Pacific Islander experiences
Preview: S13 | 2:20
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  • Season 13
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Pacific Heartbeat
Standing Above The Clouds
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
Episode: S13 E4
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
Episode: S13 E3
Pacific Heartbeat
A Paradise Lost
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
Episode: S13 E2
Pacific Heartbeat
Te Puna Ora: The Source of Life
As the climate crisis threatens Tahiti, three women begin a journey to protect their home.
Episode: S13 E1
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Island Cowgirls
: Two Hawai‘i Island cowgirls dedicate their lives to caring for their family ranches.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i's Precious Resources
Three short films that encourage us to reflect on our relationship with the natural world.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week
A story of resilience, family, and all the things it takes to make a dream become reality.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
Daughters of the Waves
Polynesian surfer girl, Vahine, has her sights set on Olympic gold.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
James & Isey
New Zealand treasures Isey and her son James invite viewers into their lives.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Pacific Heartbeat
High Tide, Don’t Hide
Teenagers discover that activism, authority and awareness make for a steep learning curve.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 56:46