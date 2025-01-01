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Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Extended Season 2 Preview

Season 2 | 2m 00s

Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway through the Western United States from Montana and Wyoming to Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona to the Mexico border. From ranching towns to desert borderlands, she connects with people whose traditions and dreams reflect the many threads that make up this country.

Support for PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA is provided by Marriott International, La Costeña, Texas A&M International University, Visit Anchorage, Travel Juneau, Travel Yukon, and Chicanos Por La Causa.
Extras
Watch 6:33
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
The Indigenous Fashion Movement
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:33
Watch 2:58
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Wildest Caesar Cocktail
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:58
Watch 6:30
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Black Pioneers
Pati Jinich visits the town of Wildwood, founded by Canada’s early black settlers.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:30
Watch 6:03
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Ron Chambers: Stories from Life in the Yukon
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:03
Watch 5:42
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Beautiful & Unbreakable: Glassblowing in Yukon
Pati Jinich visits Lumel Studios to try glassblowing and learns it’s more than just art.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:42
Watch 7:10
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Uncovering Alaska's Filipino Soul
Fascinating stories and food from Juneau’s vibrant Filipino community.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:10
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 1 Preview
Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.
Preview: S1 | 2:00
Watch 6:15
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
What Makes Alaska… Alaska? With Author Julia O’Malley
Anchorage-based author Julia O’Malley and Pati Jinich discuss what makes Alaska unique.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:15
Watch 3:52
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Old World Russia in America’s Last Frontier
Pati Jinich tries Pelmeni in Alaska’s Russian town of Nikolaevsk.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:52
Watch 5:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
What is Alaskan Ice Cream?
Pati Jinich makes Alaskan Ice Cream with indigenous community liaison Anna Sattler.
Clip: S1 E1 | 5:11
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alberta - Canada’s Changing Heartland
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:11
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:11
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alaska - Wild Harvest
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:11