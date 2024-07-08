100 WVIA Way
POV

Is There Anybody Out There?

Season 37 Episode 3 | 1hr 22m 37s

Born with a rare disability, filmmaker Ella Glendining wonders if there is anyone who can share the experience of living in a body like hers. This simple question–one which non disabled people take for granted, leads to a journey to not only others who live like her–but to the realization that meeting them changes how she views herself in the world, as well as many surprises along the way.

Aired: 07/07/24 | Expires: 08/07/24
Extras
Watch 13:44
POV
a film is a goodbye that never ends
Filmmaker María Luisa Santos grapples with saying goodbye to Turbo, a dog she has come to adore.
Special: 13:44
Watch 2:47
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Beat by Beat
Ed Cage and his daughter Nicole talk about how he passed beatboxing on to the next generation.
Special: 2:47
Watch 2:22
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Heart to Heart
Yomi, who has a rare genetic disorder, asks her mom to tell her about the night she was born.
Special: 2:22
Watch 2:23
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Then and Now
Janaki and her big sister Melissa talk about how they really feel about each other.
Special: 2:23
Watch 2:27
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: The Family Equation
Lynn Weaver and his daughter talk about his father who worked as a janitor and chauffeur.
Special: 2:27
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Brief Tender Light
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
Episode: S36 E3615 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:54:35
POV
How to Have an American Baby
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
Episode: S36 E3614 | 1:54:35
Watch 1:44
POV
Behind the Lens: How to Have an American Baby
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S36 E3614 | 1:44
Watch 3:37
POV
Anatomy of a Scene: How to Have an American Baby
Anatomy of a Scene from How to Have an American Baby with Leslie Tai.
Clip: S36 E3614 | 3:37
Watch 12:04
POV
Still Waters
A filmmaker's conversations with her mom unveil intergenerational healing and a new start.
Special: 12:04
Watch 1:15:25
POV
Hummingbirds
Bordertown besties make magic of one last summer together as they face uncertain futures.
Episode: S37 E2 | 1:15:25
Watch 1:14:31
POV
King Coal
King Coal meditates on the culture and myths of communities shaped by the coal industry.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:14:31
Watch 1:22:49
POV
unseen
Aspiring social worker faces the uncertainty of life as a blind, undocumented immigrant.
Episode: S36 E3616 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Brief Tender Light
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
Episode: S36 E3615 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:54:35
POV
How to Have an American Baby
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
Episode: S36 E3614 | 1:54:35
Watch 1:10:50
POV
Wisdom Gone Wild
In this reflection on aging and transformation, a woman with dementia reinvents herself.
Episode: S36 E3613 | 1:10:50
Watch 25:00
POV
POV Shorts: Boom and Bust
Two stories excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy.
Episode: S36 E604 | 25:00
Watch 1:22:59
POV
Fire Through Dry Grass
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
Episode: S36 E3612 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Aurora's Sunrise
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
Episode: S36 E3611 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:23:00
POV
Murders That Matter
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Episode: S36 E3610 | 1:23:00