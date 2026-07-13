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POV

The Gas Station Attendant

Season 39 Episode 3

As a boy, HN Shantha Murthy ran away from home to escape the poverty of his Indian village. He travelled the country for work, hoping that one day his life would change. Karla Murthy’s film also explores her own identity as a first-generation American. What emerges is an intimate love letter – a meditation on a complicated father-daughter bond and a poignant tribute to the immigrant working class.

Aired: 08/02/26
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
Watch 1:36
POV
Trailer | The Dating Game
Trailer for The Dating Game by director Violet Du Feng.
Preview: S39 E1 | 1:36
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | Between Goodbyes
Trailer for Between Goodbyes by director Jota Mun.
Preview: S38 E14 | 1:59
Watch 1:16
POV
Behind the Lens: Between Goodbyes
Behind the Lens interview with Between Goodbyes director Jota Mun.
Clip: S38 E14 | 1:16
Watch 14:41
POV
MnM
A joyful portrait of Mermaid and Milan, chosen sisters and ballroom divas.
Special: 14:41
Watch 14:06
POV
Your Opinion, Please
Listeners across Montana call Yellowstone Public Radio to share their views live on-air.
Special: 14:06
Watch 2:21
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Threads of Love
13-year old Aimee and her dad talk about when she was adopted as a baby from China.
Special: 2:21
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POV
Arrest the Midwife
A Midwives' arrest ignites Amish and Mennonite women to fight reproductive justice.
Episode: S39 E5
POV
How to Build a Library
Two Nairobi women transform what was a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub.
Episode: S39 E4
POV
The Dating Game
With 30 million excess men in China, three bachelors join a dating camp for love.
Episode: S39 E1
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 22:05
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POV Shorts: La Orquesta
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
Episode: S38 E805 | 22:05
Watch 38:02
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POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Watch 26:55
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POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
Episode: S38 E804 | 26:55
Watch 25:05
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POV Shorts: This is America
From big city to small town, two stories reflecting contemporary America.
Episode: S38 E803 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
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POV Shorts: Chasing Time
Photographer James Balog brings the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project to a close.
Episode: S38 E801 | 25:05