POV

Twice Colonized

Season 37 Episode 9 | 1hr 23m 02s

Aaju Peter is a renowned Inuit lawyer and activist who defends the human rights of Indigenous peoples. She's a fierce protector of her ancestral lands in the Arctic and works to bring her colonizers to justice. As Aaju launches an inspiring effort to establish an Indigenous forum, she also embarks upon a deeply personal journey to mend her own wounds, including the unexpected passing of her son.

Aired: 10/13/24 | Expires: 12/13/24
Extras
Watch 2:48
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: The Men Who Fed America
Johnny Itliong honors the memory of his migrant father and the men who helped feed America.
Special: 2:48
Watch 3:07
POV
Anatomy of a Scene: Fauna
Anatomy of a Scene from Fauna with director Pau Faus.
Clip: S37 E5 | 3:07
Watch 1:49
POV
Behind the Lens: Fauna
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E5 | 1:49
Watch 1:25
POV
Behind the Lens: Against the Tide
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E4 | 1:25
Watch 0:51
POV
Behind the Lens: Is There Anybody Out There?
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E3 | 0:51
Watch 13:44
POV
a film is a goodbye that never ends
Filmmaker María Luisa Santos grapples with saying goodbye to Turbo, a dog she has come to adore.
Special: 13:44
Watch 1:30
POV
Behind the Lens: Hummingbirds
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E2 | 1:30
Watch 1:28
POV
Behind the Lens: King Coal
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E1 | 1:28
Watch 8:00
POV
King Coal: Bonus Feature
Performances by Shodekeh Talifero (breath artist), Lou Maiuri, Jesse Milnes, and Emily Miller.
Clip: S37 E1 | 8:00
Watch 2:47
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Beat by Beat
Ed Cage and his daughter Nicole talk about how he passed beatboxing on to the next generation.
Special: 2:47
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:22:09
POV
In the Rearview
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:09
Watch 1:22:55
POV
Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:22:53
POV
Name Me Lawand
A deaf Kurdish boy's transformative journey to communicate through learning sign language.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:22:53
Watch 1:10:47
POV
Fauna
Exploring the dynamic nexus of humans, animals, and science in a post-pandemic world.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:10:47
Watch 1:22:17
POV
Against the Tide
Two Koli fishermen in Mumbai are driven to desperation by a dying sea, testing their bond.
Episode: S37 E4 | 1:22:17
Watch 1:22:37
POV
Is There Anybody Out There?
Ella Glendining embarks on a quest to connect with others who share her rare disability.
Episode: S37 E3 | 1:22:37
Watch 1:15:25
POV
Hummingbirds
Bordertown besties make magic of one last summer together as they face uncertain futures.
Episode: S37 E2 | 1:15:25
Watch 1:14:31
POV
King Coal
King Coal meditates on the culture and myths of communities shaped by the coal industry.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:14:31
Watch 1:22:49
POV
unseen
Aspiring social worker faces the uncertainty of life as a blind, undocumented immigrant.
Episode: S36 E3616 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Brief Tender Light
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
Episode: S36 E3615 | 1:22:58