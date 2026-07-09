Extras
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
The Professor is in jail and must find a way to get his old life and job back.
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
An artisan baker is found dead. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 5
-
Professor T Season 4
-
Season 3
-
Season 2
-
Professor T Season 1
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
A death at a retreat turns dark as Jasper faces deceit, desire and a deepening mystery.
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
When investigating a woman bludgeoned to death, tensions boil over between Jasper and Dan.