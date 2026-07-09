100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with WTIO 88.3 serving Mansfield and the surrounding area. We are working to remedy this issue as soon as possible. Those affected can stream WVIA through your smart speaker, computer, or the WVIA App.
Professor T

Retreat

Season 5 Episode 3 | 50m 19s

A mysterious death at a spiritual retreat pulls Jasper into the orbit of the enigmatic Lady Cynthia, and the post-mortem shatters the guests’ identical stories of an open and shut case. As tensions spike and a near-confession is abruptly cut short, Jasper’s unresolved grief for Adelaide shadows his every move, heightening the pressure on both the case and his fragile bond with Helena.

Aired: 08/08/26 | Expires: 11/15/26
Funding for Professor T is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Season 5 Preview
Jasper confronts grief. The team’s loyalties fracture in the face of ever-darker cases.
Preview: S5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 6 Preview
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 5 Preview
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 4 Preview
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 3 Preview
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 2 Preview
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
Preview: S3 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Preview
The Professor is in jail and must find a way to get his old life and job back.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 6 Preview
The CID team blunder into a Drugs Squad operation that might implicate their colleague.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 5 Preview
A caretaker is accused of shooting dead his rich employer. Is it an open and shut case?
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Professor T
Episode 4 Preview
An artisan baker is found dead. Is it a case of revenge or is the killer closer to home?
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Professor T Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Professor T Season 1
Watch 50:10
Professor T
Natural Causes
Jasper’s new romance is tested by death and mystery. Dan meets someone who stirs his heart.
Episode: S5 E1 | 50:10
Watch 50:06
Professor T
The Ring
A boxing match ends in murder. Adelaide fades. Dan’s romance puts Chloe in the crossfire.
Episode: S5 E2 | 50:06
Watch 50:09
Professor T
Ghostwriter
As Jasper hunts his mentor’s killer, he puts his own life on the line to expose the truth.
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:09
Watch 48:20
Professor T
Cipher
Murder, cryptic ciphers, and fractured loyalties spark fears a serial killer is at large.
Episode: S5 E5 | 48:20
Watch 50:03
Professor T
The Things We Do For Love
Dan exposes Chester, triggering revenge. A murder at Comic Con tests the team.
Episode: S5 E6 | 50:03
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:05
Professor T
The Perfect Murder
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Episode: S4 E5 | 49:05
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: S4 E4 | 49:12
Watch 49:55
Professor T
The Inspection
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
Episode: S4 E3 | 49:55
Watch 49:39
Professor T
September Gardens
When investigating a woman bludgeoned to death, tensions boil over between Jasper and Dan.
Episode: S4 E2 | 49:39