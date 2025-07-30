100 WVIA Way
Professor T

September Gardens

Episode 2 | 49m 39s

Jasper is dragged to a retirement home by Zelda to meet her date, Peter, when a murder takes place at the home. Jasper is drawn into the case but Dan finds this frustrating and ends up snapping at Jasper. Maiya insists the men have a therapy session together where Helena helps them to open up and they manage to solve the case together. Meanwhile, the Dean is put out when he learns of Zelda’s date.

Aired: 08/30/25 | Expires: 09/14/25
Watch 49:39
Professor T
The Warrior Gene
Love is in the air, but Jasper has a case to solve when death strikes within the university.
Episode: E6 | 49:39
Watch 49:05
Professor T
The Perfect Murder
When an art gallery owner is poisoned, only Jasper can paint the full picture.
Episode: E5 | 49:05
Watch 49:12
Professor T
You Can't Kill Me
Tragedy as an actor is stabbed live on stage. Helena and Jasper team up to solve the case.
Episode: E4 | 49:12
Watch 49:55
Professor T
The Inspection
When a thief escalates to murder, the team must catch the killer before they strike again.
Episode: E3 | 49:55
Watch 50:19
Professor T
Overboard
When a woman vanishes at sea, Jasper and Dan are forced to put their grievances aside.
Episode: E1 | 50:19
Watch 53:17
Professor T
Attachment Issues
A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:17
Watch 50:12
Professor T
The Conference
The Professor must prove his innocence to regain his reputation.
Episode: S3 E5 | 50:12
Watch 50:46
Professor T
A Little Drop of Poison
The police need his help following a series of unexplained deaths.
Episode: S3 E4 | 50:46
Watch 52:13
Professor T
Truth and Justice
Professor T is up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover.
Episode: S3 E3 | 52:13
Watch 50:02
Professor T
The Perfect Picture
A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool.
Episode: S3 E2 | 50:02