George Figures Out Static Electricity

Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
The 15 ways that color happens. It's all about the electrons. Well, almost.