Hot Water Freezes Either Faster or Slower Than Cold Water

Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Alex Dainis explores whether or not your milk needs to be pasteurized. Yes, it really does.
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
The 15 ways that color happens. It's all about the electrons. Well, almost.
