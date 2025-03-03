100 WVIA Way
Why a Carbon Capture Breakthrough Will/Won't Save Us

Season 11 Episode 3 | 9m 56s

Chemists have been pulling carbon dioxide out of the air for almost 300 years, but can this seemingly magical technology save us from climate change? George answers that question with a couple of Erlenmeyer flasks, some limestone, two envelopes, and a straw.

Aired: 02/25/25
Watch 14:50
Reactions
What the Research Actually Says About Fluoride in Drinking Water
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 9:47
Reactions
How an HIV Miracle Drug Vanished
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
Episode: S11 E1 | 9:47
Watch 9:36
Reactions
Everyone is Wrong About Mexican Coke (Even Johnny Harris)
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Episode: S10 E16 | 9:36
Watch 11:57
Reactions
I Made Kidney Stones So I Could Destroy Them Forever
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
Episode: S10 E15 | 11:57
Watch 10:38
Reactions
How Trees Pollute the Air (and Why Your Coworker's Scientific Citations Don't Mean They're Right)
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
Episode: S10 E14 | 10:38
Watch 12:07
Reactions
Why is the US buying Canada's trash for $30,000 per gram?
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
Episode: S10 E12 | 12:07
Watch 9:53
Reactions
Did fraud lead us to an Alzheimer's breakthrough?
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Episode: S10 E11 | 9:53
Watch 12:54
Reactions
Don't Drink Raw Milk. But What About Raw Milk Cheese?
Alex Dainis explores whether or not your milk needs to be pasteurized. Yes, it really does.
Episode: S10 E10 | 12:54
Watch 14:04
Reactions
This Video is About Electroadhesion
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
Episode: S10 E9 | 14:04
Watch 12:02
Reactions
Chirality is Just Turtles All the Way Down
Sometimes the difference between life-saving drug and deadly side effect is chirality.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:02
