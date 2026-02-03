100 WVIA Way
Reactions

They Changed Coke and Didn't Tell Anyone

Season 12 Episode 1 | 14m 19s

Our last video about Mexican Coke made a bold claim: that Mexican Coke has no (unhydrolyzed) sugar in it. Two chemistry professors called us on that claim, so George visited them to run definitive tests on their expensive instruments… and he accidentally discovered that Coke is doing something they haven’t told ANYONE about. And that raised some questions that only ‪@planetmoney‬ could answer.

Aired: 02/01/26
Extras
Watch 8:34
Reactions
I Used DNA to Fireproof Fabrics
We test if DNA from strawberries and salmon can really make fabric flame resistant.
Episode: S11 E12 | 8:34
Watch 15:15
Reactions
Didn't Believe There Were Microplastics in Gum So I Tested My Spit
Are there really microplastics in chewing gum? George tries to find out.
Episode: S11 E11 | 15:15
Watch 8:46
Reactions
Is Water Magnetic?
Is water bending real?
Episode: S11 E10 | 8:46
Watch 11:15
Reactions
Liquid Marbles are the Coolest Scientific Breakthrough I've Made (So Far)
George tries to make a new discovery in a huge field of science... and he might have.
Episode: S11 E9 | 11:15
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Exposing Fake Honey Using Carbon-13
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Episode: S11 E8 | 12:00
Watch 20:29
Reactions
George Figures Out Static Electricity
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Episode: S11 E7 | 20:29
Watch 11:25
Reactions
The Performance Enhancing Drug They Can't Ban
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
Episode: S11 E6 | 11:25
Watch 8:10
Reactions
Why Norway's Osmosis Power Plant Failed
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Episode: S11 E5 | 8:10
Watch 13:59
Reactions
Hot Water Freezes Either Faster or Slower Than Cold Water
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Episode: S11 E4 | 13:59
Watch 9:56
Reactions
Why a Carbon Capture Breakthrough Will/Won't Save Us
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Episode: S11 E3 | 9:56
