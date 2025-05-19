100 WVIA Way
Reactions

The Performance Enhancing Drug They Can't Ban

Season 11 Episode 6 | 11m 25s

In February 2025, a number of running world records were absolutely demolished by athletes who claimed they gained an edge through a common kitchen ingredient: baking soda. It sounds like pseudoscience, but incredibly, this trick might actually work… or make you violently ill. So of course, Alex had to try it.

Aired: 05/14/25
Watch 8:10
Reactions
Why Norway's Osmosis Power Plant Failed
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Episode: S11 E5 | 8:10
Watch 13:59
Reactions
Hot Water Freezes Either Faster or Slower Than Cold Water
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Episode: S11 E4 | 13:59
Watch 9:56
Reactions
Why a Carbon Capture Breakthrough Will/Won't Save Us
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Episode: S11 E3 | 9:56
Watch 14:50
Reactions
What the Research Actually Says About Fluoride in Drinking Water
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 9:47
Reactions
How an HIV Miracle Drug Vanished
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
Episode: S11 E1 | 9:47
Watch 9:36
Reactions
Everyone is Wrong About Mexican Coke (Even Johnny Harris)
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Episode: S10 E16 | 9:36
Watch 11:57
Reactions
I Made Kidney Stones So I Could Destroy Them Forever
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
Episode: S10 E15 | 11:57
Watch 10:38
Reactions
How Trees Pollute the Air (and Why Your Coworker's Scientific Citations Don't Mean They're Right)
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
Episode: S10 E14 | 10:38
Watch 12:07
Reactions
Why is the US buying Canada's trash for $30,000 per gram?
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
Episode: S10 E12 | 12:07
Watch 9:53
Reactions
Did fraud lead us to an Alzheimer's breakthrough?
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Episode: S10 E11 | 9:53
