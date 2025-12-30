I Used DNA to Fireproof Fabrics

Extras
Are there really microplastics in chewing gum? George tries to find out.
George tries to make a new discovery in a huge field of science... and he might have.
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
