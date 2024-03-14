Latest Episodes
Reactions Season 10
Reactions Season 9
Reactions Season 8
Reactions Season 7
Reactions Season 6
Reactions Season 5
Reactions Season 4
Reactions Season 3
Reactions Season 2
Reactions Season 1
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Why Alex is terrified of antibiotic resistance, and what chemists are doing about it
Are liquid, virtually fireproof, recyclable batteries the future of grid-scale storage?
Join George as he hunts for an antidote to deadly mushrooms.
George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve a recycling problem.
How does lime juice turn raw fish into delicious ceviche? We explain with biochemistry!
Forever Chemicals last… forever. Can a new technology finally send them to their doom?
Reducing the carbon footprint of concrete and cement by relying on biology.
Mosquitos really do prefer some people over others, and this Reactions ep explains why!
Discover the single most important chemical reaction on Earth, and why we need to kill it.
This week Reactions dives into something truly out-of-this-world: amorphous ice.
Are we about to re-define meat? If so, what is meat?!
How do carbon dioxide molecules trap heat in our atmosphere?
Why has the European Union banned certain colors for tattoos?
Fluffy, delicious bread results when starch gelatinization and flour chemistry combine!
Can we solve electric vehicle fires before we fully understand what’s happening?
Join George (and, occasionally, Andrew) as they chart corn’s epic chemical journey.
We explore and learn anywhere between the 20 and 74,963 kinds of ice.
For years it was used in homicidal poisonings. We learn what made it so dangerous.
Reactions is looking at the chemistry behind the reactions that makes metal rust.
We explore the science behind the Star Wars franchise.
We explore brining and whether or not it makes a different when cooking the turkey.
We dive into the science to figure out how to make gummies without the side effects.
There are a few obstacles to overcome before we get there.
Come along on George’s epic journey into the wilds of salt science!
Weeds are building a defense against today's herbicides.
We explore how far carbon structures are from revolutionizing the world.
We dig into the science of flavor pairings, especially when it comes to the famous combo.
Can a medicine cause a war? The treatment for Malaria may just have.
We explore what happens to space debris closest to the earth.
We look at the century-long quest for the Holy Grail: synthetic blood.
The process might be relatively simple but it's dangerous and illegal without a license.
Gas stove ranges are polluting our homes.
We look at the science behind the whole process, from sap to syrup.
With the right cleaning methods, we can turn the dirtiest water into safe cleaning water.
Counterintuitively, you do it with explosives.
We’re gonna dive into the controversial chemistry of water's unusual properties.
Extras
Get ready to kick back and relax by the fire this holiday season!
Look into the chemistry behind deep fried turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner.