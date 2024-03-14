100 WVIA Way
Reactions is a show that uncovers the chemistry all around us. We answer the burning questions you’ve always wanted to ask, blending the worlds of science and every-day life.

Latest Episodes
Watch 16:56
Reactions
I Reinvented a 300-Year Old Drink
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Episode: S10 E4 | 16:56
Watch 10:13
Reactions
We Are Made of Star Stuff
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:13
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Episode: S10 E2 | 12:00
Watch 10:20
Reactions
Can Science Beat Counterfeit Detector Pens?
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Episode: S10 E1 | 10:20
Watch 13:06
Reactions
The Antibiotic Resistance War
Why Alex is terrified of antibiotic resistance, and what chemists are doing about it
Episode: S9 E17 | 13:06
Watch 9:01
Reactions
Are Vanadium Flow Batteries Worth the Hype?
Are liquid, virtually fireproof, recyclable batteries the future of grid-scale storage?
Episode: S9 E16 | 9:01
Watch 11:39
Reactions
An Antidote for Deadly Mushrooms?
Join George as he hunts for an antidote to deadly mushrooms.
Episode: S9 E15 | 11:39
Watch 12:15
Reactions
Why You Can't Recycle Your Pants (Until Now)
George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve a recycling problem.
Episode: S9 E14 | 12:15
Watch 11:46
Reactions
How is Ceviche "Cooked?"
How does lime juice turn raw fish into delicious ceviche? We explain with biochemistry!
Episode: S9 E13 | 11:46
Watch 10:31
Reactions
Burning Forever Chemicals With Water
Forever Chemicals last… forever. Can a new technology finally send them to their doom?
Episode: S9 E12 | 10:31
Watch 8:21
Reactions
The Bioconcrete Revolution (maybe)
Reducing the carbon footprint of concrete and cement by relying on biology.
Episode: S9 E11 | 8:21
Watch 9:13
Reactions
Why are Mosquitos So Obsessed with Me?
Mosquitos really do prefer some people over others, and this Reactions ep explains why!
Episode: S9 E10 | 9:13
Watch 13:50
Reactions
The End of Haber Bosch
Discover the single most important chemical reaction on Earth, and why we need to kill it.
Episode: S9 E9 | 13:50
Watch 9:38
Reactions
What is Amorphous Ice?
This week Reactions dives into something truly out-of-this-world: amorphous ice.
Episode: S9 E8 | 9:38
Watch 15:51
Reactions
Lab-grown, Plant-based, Real – What Is The Chemistry Of Meat
Are we about to re-define meat? If so, what is meat?!
Episode: S9 E7 | 15:51
Watch 11:48
Reactions
But HOW Does Carbon Dioxide Trap Heat?
How do carbon dioxide molecules trap heat in our atmosphere?
Episode: S9 E6 | 11:48
Watch 10:37
Reactions
EU’s Ban On Tattoo Ink: Breaking Down the Chemistry
Why has the European Union banned certain colors for tattoos?
Episode: S9 E5 | 10:37
Watch 15:58
Reactions
How a Chemist Makes the Softest Bread You'll Ever Eat
Fluffy, delicious bread results when starch gelatinization and flour chemistry combine!
Episode: S9 E3 | 15:58
Watch 12:29
Reactions
Why Are Electric Vehicle Fires So Hard To Put Out?
Can we solve electric vehicle fires before we fully understand what’s happening?
Episode: S9 E4 | 12:29
Watch 12:35
Reactions
Why Calcium Hydroxide + Corn is Key to Understanding Western
Join George (and, occasionally, Andrew) as they chart corn’s epic chemical journey.
Episode: S9 E2 | 12:35
Watch 10:46
Reactions
74,963 Kinds of Ice
We explore and learn anywhere between the 20 and 74,963 kinds of ice.
Episode: S9 E1 | 10:46
Watch 10:34
Reactions
Time to Strike Antifreeze Off Your List of Usable Poisons
For years it was used in homicidal poisonings. We learn what made it so dangerous.
Episode: S8 E21 | 10:34
Watch 1:54
Reactions
Why Does Metal Rust?
Reactions is looking at the chemistry behind the reactions that makes metal rust.
Episode: S3 E16 | 1:54
Watch 4:22
Reactions
Nerding out on Star Wars Science
We explore the science behind the Star Wars franchise.
Episode: S2 E59 | 4:22
Watch 12:40
Reactions
What Science Says About Brining Your Bird
We explore brining and whether or not it makes a different when cooking the turkey.
Episode: S8 E20 | 12:40
Watch 15:23
Reactions
Some Sugar Free Gummy Bears Are Laxatives. No, Really.
We dive into the science to figure out how to make gummies without the side effects.
Episode: S8 E19 | 15:23
Watch 18:01
Reactions
Is DNA the Future of Data Storage?
There are a few obstacles to overcome before we get there.
Episode: S8 E18 | 18:01
Watch 13:15
Reactions
Why Does Salt Change the Taste of Everything?
Come along on George’s epic journey into the wilds of salt science!
Episode: S8 E17 | 13:15
Watch 9:41
Reactions
How Roundup Kills Weeds (And How Weeds are Fighting Back)
Weeds are building a defense against today's herbicides.
Episode: S8 E16 | 9:41
Watch 17:15
Reactions
Carbon Structures from Pencils to Jetpacks
We explore how far carbon structures are from revolutionizing the world.
Episode: S8 E15 | 17:15
Watch 14:45
Reactions
Are Wine & Food Pairings All Nonsense?
We dig into the science of flavor pairings, especially when it comes to the famous combo.
Episode: S8 E14 | 14:45
Watch 10:39
Reactions
How Quinine Caused World War One
Can a medicine cause a war? The treatment for Malaria may just have.
Episode: S8 E13 | 10:39
Watch 11:30
Reactions
SPACE TRASH! ft. Chemistry
We explore what happens to space debris closest to the earth.
Episode: S8 E12 | 11:30
Watch 12:47
Reactions
Can Science Replace Blood Transfusions?
We look at the century-long quest for the Holy Grail: synthetic blood.
Episode: S8 E11 | 12:47
Watch 13:38
Reactions
A Deep(er) Dive Into Whiskey Distilling Science
The process might be relatively simple but it's dangerous and illegal without a license.
Episode: S8 E10 | 13:38
Watch 9:32
Reactions
Your Gas Stove is Polluting Your Home
Gas stove ranges are polluting our homes.
Episode: S8 E9 | 9:32
Watch 13:43
Reactions
How Do They Make Maple Syrup?
We look at the science behind the whole process, from sap to syrup.
Episode: S8 E8 | 13:43
Watch 11:50
Reactions
Making Drinking Water From Sewage
With the right cleaning methods, we can turn the dirtiest water into safe cleaning water.
Episode: S8 E7 | 11:50
Watch 9:12
Reactions
How to Demo a Building Without Exploding Everything Around
Counterintuitively, you do it with explosives.
Episode: S8 E6 | 9:12
Watch 12:10
Reactions
You Don't Understand Water (and Neither Does Anyone Else)
We’re gonna dive into the controversial chemistry of water's unusual properties.
Episode: S8 E5 | 12:10
Watch 4:11:33
Reactions
Yule Log Chemistry Trivia - 4 Hours of Cozy Fireplace
Get ready to kick back and relax by the fire this holiday season!
Special: 4:11:33
Watch 2:57
Reactions
How to Fry a Thanksgiving Turkey Without Burning Your House
Look into the chemistry behind deep fried turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner.
Special: 2:57