How a Chemist Makes the Softest Bread You'll Ever Eat

Want to make the fluffiest bread possible? Then you need starch gelatinization. Based on Chinese tangzhong and Japanese yudane methods to break down starch’s symmetry, pushing water between amylose and amylopectin molecules, and using high temperature to gelatinize the starch before making it into dough. But don’t just take our word for it, we made 3 loaves of bread to put the science to the test.