Reactions

Liquid Marbles are the Coolest Scientific Breakthrough I've Made (So Far)

Season 11 Episode 9 | 11m 15s

A liquid marble is an otherworldly combination of liquid and solid. Shaped like a solid marble but with many properties of a liquid, these strange objects were invented in 2001 and quickly went science-viral. Our host George finds the original paper reporting their discovery but in his excitement misses the crucial fact that it’s been cited over 1000 times.

Aired: 08/05/25
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Exposing Fake Honey Using Carbon-13
This week Alex takes to the lab and investigates the stable isotopes in 20 different honeys.
Episode: S11 E8 | 12:00
Watch 20:29
Reactions
George Figures Out Static Electricity
Rubbing two balloons together leads George to a shocking discovery.
Episode: S11 E7 | 20:29
Watch 11:25
Reactions
The Performance Enhancing Drug They Can't Ban
Is baking soda a legal, performance enhancing drug?
Episode: S11 E6 | 11:25
Watch 8:10
Reactions
Why Norway's Osmosis Power Plant Failed
George tries to make electricity using dialysis tubing, toilet parts, and a baby turbine.
Episode: S11 E5 | 8:10
Watch 13:59
Reactions
Hot Water Freezes Either Faster or Slower Than Cold Water
Alex wonders what happens when hot water freezes quicker than room temperature water?
Episode: S11 E4 | 13:59
Watch 9:56
Reactions
Why a Carbon Capture Breakthrough Will/Won't Save Us
Could a seemingly magical 300-year-old technology save us from climate change?
Episode: S11 E3 | 9:56
Watch 14:50
Reactions
What the Research Actually Says About Fluoride in Drinking Water
Fluoride is everywhere in the discourse but here’s what the research actually says.
Episode: S11 E2 | 14:50
Watch 9:47
Reactions
How an HIV Miracle Drug Vanished
How does a lifesaving drug vanish into thin air?
Episode: S11 E1 | 9:47
Watch 9:36
Reactions
Everyone is Wrong About Mexican Coke (Even Johnny Harris)
is there really a difference in the Coca-Cola from Mexico?
Episode: S10 E16 | 9:36
Watch 11:57
Reactions
I Made Kidney Stones So I Could Destroy Them Forever
Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
Episode: S10 E15 | 11:57
