Everyone is Wrong About Mexican Coke (Even Johnny Harris)

Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Alex Dainis explores whether or not your milk needs to be pasteurized. Yes, it really does.
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
Sometimes the difference between life-saving drug and deadly side effect is chirality.
What happens when you eat morel mushrooms.
WARNING: this video contains incredible macro footage of supercooled water droplets nucleating ice.
Let’s dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization!
The 15 ways that color happens. It's all about the electrons. Well, almost.
