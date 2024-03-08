100 WVIA Way
Reactions

We Are Made of Star Stuff

Season 10 Episode 3 | 10m 13s

For years, scientists thought some complex molecules could only be formed on Earth. But what if we found these kinds of molecules out in space after all? In this episode of Reactions, we explore new findings that show complex carbon ring structures can be formed in space, and what that might mean for biology, chemistry and our own chemical history!

Aired: 03/05/24
Watch 16:56
Reactions
I Reinvented a 300-Year Old Drink
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Episode: S10 E4 | 16:56
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Episode: S10 E2 | 12:00
Watch 10:20
Reactions
Can Science Beat Counterfeit Detector Pens?
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Episode: S10 E1 | 10:20
Watch 13:06
Reactions
The Antibiotic Resistance War
Why Alex is terrified of antibiotic resistance, and what chemists are doing about it
Episode: S9 E17 | 13:06
Watch 9:01
Reactions
Are Vanadium Flow Batteries Worth the Hype?
Are liquid, virtually fireproof, recyclable batteries the future of grid-scale storage?
Episode: S9 E16 | 9:01
Watch 11:39
Reactions
An Antidote for Deadly Mushrooms?
Join George as he hunts for an antidote to deadly mushrooms.
Episode: S9 E15 | 11:39
Watch 12:15
Reactions
Why You Can't Recycle Your Pants (Until Now)
George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve a recycling problem.
Episode: S9 E14 | 12:15
Watch 11:46
Reactions
How is Ceviche "Cooked?"
How does lime juice turn raw fish into delicious ceviche? We explain with biochemistry!
Episode: S9 E13 | 11:46
Watch 10:31
Reactions
Burning Forever Chemicals With Water
Forever Chemicals last… forever. Can a new technology finally send them to their doom?
Episode: S9 E12 | 10:31
Watch 8:21
Reactions
The Bioconcrete Revolution (maybe)
Reducing the carbon footprint of concrete and cement by relying on biology.
Episode: S9 E11 | 8:21
