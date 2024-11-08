100 WVIA Way
Reactions

I Made Kidney Stones So I Could Destroy Them Forever

Season 10 Episode 15 | 11m 57s

Alex made some kidney stones at home and tested prevention methods to keep them at bay.

Aired: 11/05/24
Watch 10:38
Reactions
How Trees Pollute the Air (and Why Your Coworker's Scientific Citations Don't Mean They're Right)
An email from a subscriber made us question everything we thought we knew about trees.
Episode: S10 E14 | 10:38
Watch 12:07
Reactions
Why is the US buying Canada's trash for $30,000 per gram?
This element powers glow in the dark exit signs, keychains, and costs $30,000 per gram.
Episode: S10 E12 | 12:07
Watch 9:53
Reactions
Did fraud lead us to an Alzheimer's breakthrough?
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Episode: S10 E11 | 9:53
Watch 12:54
Reactions
Don't Drink Raw Milk. But What About Raw Milk Cheese?
Alex Dainis explores whether or not your milk needs to be pasteurized. Yes, it really does.
Episode: S10 E10 | 12:54
Watch 14:04
Reactions
This Video is About Electroadhesion
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
Episode: S10 E9 | 14:04
Watch 12:02
Reactions
Chirality is Just Turtles All the Way Down
Sometimes the difference between life-saving drug and deadly side effect is chirality.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:02
Watch 17:23
Reactions
This (Edible) Mushroom Could Kill You
What happens when you eat morel mushrooms.
Episode: S10 E7 | 17:23
Watch 10:31
Reactions
Science Doesn't Understand How Ice Forms
WARNING: this video contains incredible macro footage of supercooled water droplets nucleating ice.
Episode: S10 E6 | 10:31
Watch 13:12
Reactions
Is There a Quick Fix for Ocean Acidification?
Let’s dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization!
Episode: S10 E5 | 13:12
Watch 16:56
Reactions
I Reinvented a 300-Year Old Drink
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Episode: S10 E4 | 16:56
