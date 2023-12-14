The Antibiotic Resistance War

Extras
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Are liquid, virtually fireproof, recyclable batteries the future of grid-scale storage?
Join George as he hunts for an antidote to deadly mushrooms.
George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve a recycling problem.
How does lime juice turn raw fish into delicious ceviche? We explain with biochemistry!
Forever Chemicals last… forever. Can a new technology finally send them to their doom?
Reducing the carbon footprint of concrete and cement by relying on biology.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Reactions Season 10
-
Reactions Season 9
-
Reactions Season 8
-
Reactions Season 7
-
Reactions Season 6
-
Reactions Season 5
-
Reactions Season 4
-
Reactions Season 3
-
Reactions Season 2
-
Reactions Season 1
