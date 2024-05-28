Hunting for Morel Mushrooms

Extras
WARNING: this video contains incredible macro footage of supercooled water droplets nucleating ice.
Let’s dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization!
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Why Alex is terrified of antibiotic resistance, and what chemists are doing about it
Are liquid, virtually fireproof, recyclable batteries the future of grid-scale storage?
Join George as he hunts for an antidote to deadly mushrooms.
George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve a recycling problem.
