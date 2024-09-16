100 WVIA Way
Reactions

Why is the US buying Canada's trash for $30,000 per gram?

Season 10 Episode 12 | 12m 07s

Companies around the world are fighting to buy a rare radioactive substance, despite its $30,000-per-gram price tag. This substance powers emergency exit signs that can stay bright for two decades without power, glow-in-the-dark keychains, and might one day unlock the holy grail of clean energy. What is this mystery substance?

Aired: 09/10/24
Extras
Watch 9:53
Reactions
Did fraud lead us to an Alzheimer's breakthrough?
Scientific fraud rocked the Alzheimer’s research community. Did it help point to a cure?
Episode: S10 E11 | 9:53
Watch 12:54
Reactions
Don't Drink Raw Milk. But What About Raw Milk Cheese?
Alex Dainis explores whether or not your milk needs to be pasteurized. Yes, it really does.
Episode: S10 E10 | 12:54
Watch 14:04
Reactions
This Video is About Electroadhesion
George tests a revolutionary new way to stick stuff together.
Episode: S10 E9 | 14:04
Watch 12:02
Reactions
Chirality is Just Turtles All the Way Down
Sometimes the difference between life-saving drug and deadly side effect is chirality.
Episode: S10 E8 | 12:02
Watch 17:23
Reactions
This (Edible) Mushroom Could Kill You
What happens when you eat morel mushrooms.
Episode: S10 E7 | 17:23
Watch 10:31
Reactions
Science Doesn't Understand How Ice Forms
WARNING: this video contains incredible macro footage of supercooled water droplets nucleating ice.
Episode: S10 E6 | 10:31
Watch 13:12
Reactions
Is There a Quick Fix for Ocean Acidification?
Let’s dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization!
Episode: S10 E5 | 13:12
Watch 16:56
Reactions
I Reinvented a 300-Year Old Drink
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Episode: S10 E4 | 16:56
Watch 10:13
Reactions
We Are Made of Star Stuff
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:13
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Episode: S10 E2 | 12:00
