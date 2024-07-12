100 WVIA Way
Roadtrip Nation

Engaging Everyone | Education’s Future: Teachers + Families

Season 26 Episode 2 | 25m 24s

Follow the roadtrippers as they interview superintendents, teachers of the year, and more. Explore how educators are doing community-based work to engage families in learning, fight against inequities head on, and create a more optimistic vision for a future uniting families, educators, and communities.

Aired: 04/30/24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
Better Belonging | Education's Future: Measuring Student Succes
Meet the people making classrooms more inclusive than ever before.
Episode: S26 E4 | 25:24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
Support to Succeed | Education's Future: Measuring Student Succes
See how teachers are moving beyond report cards to track student success.
Episode: S26 E3 | 25:24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
The Classroom Is Changing | Education’s Future: Teachers + Families
Meet the people revolutionizing community engagement both in and out of the classroom.
Episode: S26 E1 | 25:24
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
Reclaiming Our Roots | Ideas For All
Meet scientific experts and Indigenous leaders who are taking inspiration from nature.
Episode: S27 E1 | 25:46
Watch 25:05
Roadtrip Nation
Reaching the Summit | Peak Possible
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in baseball management, medicine, and more.
Episode: S25 E2 | 25:05
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Heartland Innovation | Paths Across Kansas
Meet five young Kansans ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S24 E1 | 25:27
Watch 25:05
Roadtrip Nation
Starting the Climb | Peak Possible
Meet three young Coloradans ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S25 E1 | 25:05
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Home Grown | Paths Across Kansas
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore the Kansas agriculture and aerospace industries.
Episode: S24 E2 | 25:27
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Under the Ground and Through the Air | Empowered State
Climb inside an electric plane and learn how geothermal energy uses Earth’s natural power.
Episode: S23 E2 | 25:27
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Power for Good | Empowered State
Meet the roadtrippers, explore Niagara Falls, and visit one of New York's greenest cities.
Episode: S23 E1 | 25:27
