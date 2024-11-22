100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roadtrip Nation

Inland Up | Paths Across San Bernardino

Season 25 Episode 5 | 25m 33s

Meet the “Paths Across San Bernardino” roadtrippers: Amelia, Ansh, Lovely, Luis, and Melissa—five young people interested in finding their place in the San Bernardino County workforce; then follow along as they explore careers in healthcare and construction, and see just how many pathways there are to explore in these industries.

Aired: 11/21/24
Extras
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Change the Framework | Built on Skills
Meet people who didn’t let limited resumes keep them away from unlimited opportunities.
Episode: S27 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Valley Ventures | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in tech, manufacturing, and life sciences.
Episode: S25 E4 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Hometown Innovation | Paths Across San Bernardino
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in logistics, government, and manufacturing.
Episode: S25 E6 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Bay Bound | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Meet three young adults ready to find where they fit in Silicon Valley.
Episode: S25 E3 | 25:33
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Don’t Panic, Pivot! | Built on Skills
Witness workers rewrite their career narratives to reach new peaks.
Episode: S27 E3 | 25:26
Watch 25:12
Roadtrip Nation
Taking Stock | Crossroad Connections
Meet three young Hoosiers ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S25 E7 | 25:12
Watch 25:12
Roadtrip Nation
More Than Corn | Crossroad Connections
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore careers in tech, urban farming, and more.
Episode: S25 E8 | 25:12
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
Better Belonging | Education's Future: Measuring Student Succes
Meet the people making classrooms more inclusive than ever before.
Episode: S26 E4 | 25:24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
Support to Succeed | Education's Future: Measuring Student Succes
See how teachers are moving beyond report cards to track student success.
Episode: S26 E3 | 25:24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
The Classroom Is Changing | Education’s Future: Teachers + Families
Meet the people revolutionizing community engagement both in and out of the classroom.
Episode: S26 E1 | 25:24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Roadtrip Nation
  • Roadtrip Nation: Education’s Future
  • Peak Possible
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 24
  • Empowered State
  • Chip In
  • Serving Change
  • All Paths Arizona
  • To Be Determined
  • Venture Forward
  • Risk and Reward
  • Room to Grow
  • Setting Course
  • A Balanced Equation
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 13
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 12
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 11
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 10
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Change the Framework | Built on Skills
Meet people who didn’t let limited resumes keep them away from unlimited opportunities.
Episode: S27 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Valley Ventures | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in tech, manufacturing, and life sciences.
Episode: S25 E4 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Hometown Innovation | Paths Across San Bernardino
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in logistics, government, and manufacturing.
Episode: S25 E6 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Bay Bound | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Meet three young adults ready to find where they fit in Silicon Valley.
Episode: S25 E3 | 25:33
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Don’t Panic, Pivot! | Built on Skills
Witness workers rewrite their career narratives to reach new peaks.
Episode: S27 E3 | 25:26
Watch 25:12
Roadtrip Nation
Taking Stock | Crossroad Connections
Meet three young Hoosiers ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S25 E7 | 25:12
Watch 25:12
Roadtrip Nation
More Than Corn | Crossroad Connections
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore careers in tech, urban farming, and more.
Episode: S25 E8 | 25:12
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
Better Belonging | Education's Future: Measuring Student Succes
Meet the people making classrooms more inclusive than ever before.
Episode: S26 E4 | 25:24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
Support to Succeed | Education's Future: Measuring Student Succes
See how teachers are moving beyond report cards to track student success.
Episode: S26 E3 | 25:24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
The Classroom Is Changing | Education’s Future: Teachers + Families
Meet the people revolutionizing community engagement both in and out of the classroom.
Episode: S26 E1 | 25:24