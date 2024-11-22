100 WVIA Way
Roadtrip Nation

Hometown Innovation | Paths Across San Bernardino

Season 25 Episode 6 | 25m 33s

Ride along the Metrolink with logistics professionals and engineers, then learn from leaders who have found their footing in government through education and fire prevention. Along the way, take a tour of Walker Manufacturing Group and gain insight into the skills and qualities necessary for pursuing a fulfilling career in your hometown.

Aired: 11/21/24
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Change the Framework | Built on Skills
Meet people who didn’t let limited resumes keep them away from unlimited opportunities.
Episode: S27 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Valley Ventures | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in tech, manufacturing, and life sciences.
Episode: S25 E4 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Inland Up | Paths Across San Bernardino
Meet five young adults ready to find where they fit in San Bernardino County.
Episode: S25 E5 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Bay Bound | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Meet three young adults ready to find where they fit in Silicon Valley.
Episode: S25 E3 | 25:33
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Don’t Panic, Pivot! | Built on Skills
Witness workers rewrite their career narratives to reach new peaks.
Episode: S27 E3 | 25:26
Watch 25:12
Roadtrip Nation
Taking Stock | Crossroad Connections
Meet three young Hoosiers ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S25 E7 | 25:12
Watch 25:12
Roadtrip Nation
More Than Corn | Crossroad Connections
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore careers in tech, urban farming, and more.
Episode: S25 E8 | 25:12
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
Better Belonging | Education's Future: Measuring Student Succes
Meet the people making classrooms more inclusive than ever before.
Episode: S26 E4 | 25:24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
Support to Succeed | Education's Future: Measuring Student Succes
See how teachers are moving beyond report cards to track student success.
Episode: S26 E3 | 25:24
Watch 25:24
Roadtrip Nation
The Classroom Is Changing | Education’s Future: Teachers + Families
Meet the people revolutionizing community engagement both in and out of the classroom.
Episode: S26 E1 | 25:24
