Roadtrip Nation

Chart Your Future | Nursing Possibilities

Season 28 Episode 11 | 26m 15s

Nursing careers can take you through every wing of a hospital—and they can even lead to pathways outside of a hospital setting too. Follow the roadtrippers as they meet people in women’s health, psychiatric mental health, and even health care entrepreneurship, who prove there are a million ways to chart your own path in this diverse field.

Aired: 10/31/25
Roadtrip Nation
Breaking Barriers | Tech For Us
Follow three young people as they tap into their potential to transform the tech industry
Episode: S28 E7 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Building Better | Tech For Us
Meet people working together to build a more equitable and sustainable future through tech.
Episode: S28 E8 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
A Keystone for Innovation | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Meet three young Pennsylvanians ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S28 E1 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Putting Down Roots | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore Southeast Pennsylvania education and IT jobs.
Episode: S28 E2 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Change the Framework | Built on Skills
Meet people who didn’t let limited resumes keep them away from unlimited opportunities.
Episode: S27 E4 | 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Inland Up | Paths Across San Bernardino
Meet five young adults ready to find where they fit in San Bernardino County.
Episode: S25 E5 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Valley Ventures | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in tech, manufacturing, and life sciences.
Episode: S25 E4 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Hometown Innovation | Paths Across San Bernardino
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in logistics, government, and manufacturing.
Episode: S25 E6 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Bay Bound | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Meet three young adults ready to find where they fit in Silicon Valley.
Episode: S25 E3 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Don’t Panic, Pivot! | Built on Skills
Witness workers rewrite their career narratives to reach new peaks.
Episode: S27 E3 | 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Care and Impact | Nursing Possibilities
Explore the unique specializations of the nursing field—and learn how to get there.
Episode: S28 E12 | 26:15
Roadtrip Nation
The Study of Joy | Thriving - Black Men in Higher Education
Meet three young Black men pursuing their dreams in higher education.
Episode: S28 E9 | 24:58
Roadtrip Nation
Community-Made | Thriving - Black Men in Higher Education
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in clean energy, astrophysics, and government.
Episode: S28 E10 | 24:58
Roadtrip Nation
Finding the Right Fit | Rethinking Higher Ed
See how “college” is a bigger category than you may have thought.
Episode: S28 E5 | 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Degrees of Freedom | Rethinking Higher Ed
Explore more customizable, affordable, and equitable higher ed pathways.
Episode: S28 E6 | 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Education Innovation | Learning Reimagined
School should foster skills, relationships, and innovation. Meet those making it happen.
Episode: S28 E3 | 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Tools for Schools | Learning Reimagined
See how new tools are reshaping learning to prepare students for future success.
Episode: S28 E4 | 25:33
