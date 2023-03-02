100 WVIA Way
Roadtrip Nation

Yesterday is Not Tomorrow | To Be Determined

Season 19 Episode 3 | 25m 15s

Regina Andino, a Senior Executive Assistant at JP Morgan Chase, discusses the pros and cons of pursuing traditional versus nontraditional pathways to achieve your career goals with the team. They also talk with Plinio Ayala, the president and CEO of Per Scholas, the IT training school that helped secure a job in the field for Taiheem.

Aired: 07/19/20
Watch 25:05
Roadtrip Nation
Reaching the Summit | Peak Possible
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in baseball management, medicine, and more.
Episode: S25 E2 | 25:05
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Heartland Innovation | Paths Across Kansas
Meet five young Kansans ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S24 E1 | 25:27
Watch 25:05
Roadtrip Nation
Starting the Climb | Peak Possible
Meet three young Coloradans ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S25 E1 | 25:05
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Home Grown | Paths Across Kansas
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore the Kansas agriculture and aerospace industries.
Episode: S24 E2 | 25:27
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Under the Ground and Through the Air | Empowered State
Climb inside an electric plane and learn how geothermal energy uses Earth’s natural power.
Episode: S23 E2 | 25:27
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Power for Good | Empowered State
Meet the roadtrippers, explore Niagara Falls, and visit one of New York's greenest cities.
Episode: S23 E1 | 25:27
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
A More Equitable Revolution | Empowered State
The team talks to policymakers and activists about environmental and energy justice.
Episode: S23 E3 | 25:27
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
We Power New York | Empowered State
As the trip ends, clean energy entrepreneurs help the roadtrippers grasp their own power.
Episode: S23 E4 | 25:27
Watch 56:46
Roadtrip Nation
Changemakers
We all want a better future. Meet the people making it a reality.
Special: 56:46
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Leading Edge | Chip In
Three STEM graduates discover how microelectronics lay the foundation for modern life.
Episode: S22 E1 | 25:26
