Rosie's Rules

Dragon Drama/Rosie's Lucky Charm

Season 1 Episode 20 | 24m 56s

When Rosie and Javi find out Tía’s bringing home a dragon, they anxiously prepare for its arrival. / Rosie finds a lucky charm in her backyard, but soon her luck starts to change.

Aired: 06/22/23
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie’s Christmas in Mexico
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Episode: S1 E26 | 24:56
Watch 0:53
Rosie's Rules
Noche Buena Traditions
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Clip: S1 E26 | 0:53
Watch 0:42
Rosie's Rules
Rosie searches for Abuela's gift
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Clip: S1 E26 | 0:42
Watch 0:31
Rosie's Rules
Super Christmas-rrifical
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Clip: S1 E26 | 0:31
Watch 0:15
Rosie's Rules
Celebrate the Holidays with Rosie in ALL-NEW ROSIE'S RULES!
Celebrate the Holidays with Rosie in ALL-NEW ROSIE'S RULES!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie the Reporter/The Jalapeño Giant
Rosie tries to be a reporter./Rosie thinks there’s a jalapeño giant in the neighborhood
Episode: S1 E34 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Donating Day/Gatita the Volunteer Cat
Rosie rescues her doll before it’s donated./Rosie & Gatita help as volunteers.
Episode: S1 E33 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Catch That Watermelon/Dino Cave
Rosie tries to bring a watermelon to the family picnic./Rosie builds a dino cave for Iggy.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
The Catrina Mystery/The Lucky Dragon Dance
Rosie celebrates Dia de Muertos./Rosie celebrates Lunar New Year with The Lius.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:56
Watch 1:23
Rosie's Rules
Making a Catrina Doll
Rosie and Javi make a Catrina Doll
Clip: S1 E36 | 1:23
