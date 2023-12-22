Dragon Drama/Rosie's Lucky Charm

Extras
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Celebrate the Holidays with Rosie in ALL-NEW ROSIE'S RULES!
Rosie tries to be a reporter./Rosie thinks there’s a jalapeño giant in the neighborhood
Rosie rescues her doll before it’s donated./Rosie & Gatita help as volunteers.
Rosie tries to bring a watermelon to the family picnic./Rosie builds a dino cave for Iggy.
Rosie celebrates Dia de Muertos./Rosie celebrates Lunar New Year with The Lius.
Rosie and Javi make a Catrina Doll
Latest Episodes
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Rosie tries to be a reporter./Rosie thinks there’s a jalapeño giant in the neighborhood
Rosie rescues her doll before it’s donated./Rosie & Gatita help as volunteers.
Rosie tries to bring a watermelon to the family picnic./Rosie builds a dino cave for Iggy.
Rosie celebrates Dia de Muertos./Rosie celebrates Lunar New Year with The Lius.
Rosie goes to the Asian market to buy purple buns./Rosie assists Tía on a TV cooking show.
Rosie & Papá swap family roles./Rosie tries to make a family tree.
Rosie makes a dance party island. / Rosie becomes a mascot for Javi’s soccer team.
Rosie delivers messages on her street. / Javi loses his voice and can’t perform.
Rosie wants to buy an ice popsicle. / Rosie can’t decide what to buy at the mercado.