Mom’s Snowy Day/Rosie’s Nature Adventure

The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Celebrate the Holidays with Rosie in ALL-NEW ROSIE'S RULES!
Rosie tries to be a reporter./Rosie thinks there’s a jalapeño giant in the neighborhood
Rosie tries to be a reporter./Rosie thinks there’s a jalapeño giant in the neighborhood
Rosie rescues her doll before it’s donated./Rosie & Gatita help as volunteers.
Rosie tries to bring a watermelon to the family picnic./Rosie builds a dino cave for Iggy.
Rosie celebrates Dia de Muertos./Rosie celebrates Lunar New Year with The Lius.
Rosie goes to the Asian market to buy purple buns./Rosie assists Tía on a TV cooking show.