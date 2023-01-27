100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rosie's Rules

Royal Rosie/Rosie's No-Strawberry Stand

Season 1 Episode 7 | 24m 41s

Rosie helps Mom set up for story time. / Rosie and Javi make a strawberry horchata stand.

Aired: 01/30/23
Extras
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie's Derby Car
Rosie and Javi build a car for a derby race.
Episode: S1 E23 | 11:00
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie and Javi's Slime Store
Rosie & Javi open a slime store.
Episode: S1 E28 | 11:00
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie and Javi's Museum
Rosie & Javi make a space museum at home.
Episode: S1 E39 | 11:00
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Meteor Shower
The Fuentes’ go to the desert to watch a meteor shower.
Episode: S1 E29 | 11:00
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie’s Christmas in Mexico
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Episode: S1 E26 | 24:56
Watch 0:53
Rosie's Rules
Noche Buena Traditions
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Clip: S1 E26 | 0:53
Watch 0:42
Rosie's Rules
Rosie searches for Abuela's gift
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Clip: S1 E26 | 0:42
Watch 0:31
Rosie's Rules
Super Christmas-rrifical
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Clip: S1 E26 | 0:31
Watch 0:15
Rosie's Rules
Celebrate the Holidays with Rosie in ALL-NEW ROSIE'S RULES!
Celebrate the Holidays with Rosie in ALL-NEW ROSIE'S RULES!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie the Reporter/The Jalapeño Giant
Rosie tries to be a reporter./Rosie thinks there’s a jalapeño giant in the neighborhood
Episode: S1 E34 | 24:56
Latest Episodes
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie's Derby Car
Rosie and Javi build a car for a derby race.
Episode: S1 E23 | 11:00
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Meteor Shower
The Fuentes’ go to the desert to watch a meteor shower.
Episode: S1 E29 | 11:00
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie and Javi's Slime Store
Rosie & Javi open a slime store.
Episode: S1 E28 | 11:00
Watch 11:00
Rosie's Rules
Rosie and Javi's Museum
Rosie & Javi make a space museum at home.
Episode: S1 E39 | 11:00
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie’s Christmas in Mexico
The Fuentes Family visits Mexico City to spend Christmas with Abuela.
Episode: S1 E26 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Rosie the Reporter/The Jalapeño Giant
Rosie tries to be a reporter./Rosie thinks there’s a jalapeño giant in the neighborhood
Episode: S1 E34 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Donating Day/Gatita the Volunteer Cat
Rosie rescues her doll before it’s donated./Rosie & Gatita help as volunteers.
Episode: S1 E33 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Catch That Watermelon/Dino Cave
Rosie tries to bring a watermelon to the family picnic./Rosie builds a dino cave for Iggy.
Episode: S1 E35 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
The Catrina Mystery/The Lucky Dragon Dance
Rosie celebrates Dia de Muertos./Rosie celebrates Lunar New Year with The Lius.
Episode: S1 E36 | 24:56
Watch 24:56
Rosie's Rules
Purple Sweet Potato Buns/Tía’s Big Break
Rosie goes to the Asian market to buy purple buns./Rosie assists Tía on a TV cooking show.
Episode: S1 E31 | 24:56