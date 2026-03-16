Lake-Lehman vs. Tunkhannock

Extras
NEIU division Championship
Millville vs. Weatherly
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Western Wayne takes on Riverside in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 21
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 20
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 19
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 18
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 17
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 16
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 15
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 14
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 13
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 12
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 11
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 10
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 9
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Scholastic Scrimmage Season 8
Crestwood vs. Nanticoke
Lake-Lehman vs. Hazleton
Lake Lehman vs. Holy Redeemer
Mid Valley vs. Wallenpaupack
Mid Valley vs Mountain View (NEIU Championship)
Dunmore vs. Mountain View
Abington Heights vs. Wallenpaupack
Wallenpaupack takes on Elk Lake
Montrose vs. Dunmore in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage