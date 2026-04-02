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Scholastic Scrimmage

Montgomery vs. St. John Neumann

Season 21 Episode 27 | 26m 15s

Montgomery takes on St. John Neumann in the CSIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage

Aired: 04/08/26
Extras
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Episode: S18 E22 | 23:35
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North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
Episode: S18 E7 | 24:35
Watch 24:15
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Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Episode: S18 E8 | 24:15
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E5 | 24:50
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Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Episode: S18 E6 | 24:50
Watch 25:30
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Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E4 | 25:30
Watch 24:00
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Western Wayne vs. Riverside
Western Wayne takes on Riverside in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S18 E3 | 24:00
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