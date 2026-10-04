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Star Gazers

Moon Skips Over the Seven Sisters | October 19 - October 25 | Star Gazers

Season 49 Episode 42 | 1m 00s

Star Gazers STGZ635 October 19-25, 2026 “Moon Skips Over the Seven Sisters”

Aired: 10/03/26
Funding provided by The Batchelor Foundation and The William J. & Tina Rosenberg Foundation
Extras
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find a Royal Family in the Sky | October 5 - October 11 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ633 October 5-11, 2026 “Find a Royal Family in the Sky”
Episode: S49 E40 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Seasons of the Sky | October 12 - October 18 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ634 October 12-18, 2026 “The Seasons of the Sky”
Episode: S49 E41 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Our Halloween Star, Jack Horkheimer | October 26 - November 1 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ636 Oct 26 - Nov 1, 2026 “Our Halloween Star, Jack Horkheimer”
Episode: S49 E43 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Our 49th Autumnal Equinox | September 21 - September 27 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ631 September 21-27, 2026 “Our 49th Autumnal Equinox”
Episode: S49 E38 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Don't Miss Saturn This Week | September 28 - October 4 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ632 Sept 28 to Oct 4, 2026 “Don’t Miss Saturn This Week”
Episode: S49 E39 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Pegasus Flies Over Saturn | September 14 - September 20 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ630 September 14-20, 2026 “Pegasus Flies Over Saturn”
Episode: S49 E37 | 1:00
Watch 0:59
Star Gazers
That's No UFO | September 7 - September 13 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ629 September 7-13, 2026 “That’s No UFO - Why the Closest Isn’t Always the Brightest
Episode: S49 E36 | 0:59
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Meet the Loneliest Star | August 31 - September 6
Star Gazers STGZ628 Aug 31-Sept 6, 2026 “Meet the Loneliest Star!”
Episode: S49 E35 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026 | August 24 - August 30
Star Gazers STGZ627 August 24-30, 2026 “The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026”
Episode: S49 E34 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Two False Comets of Scorpio | August 17 - August 23
Star Gazers STGZ626 August 17-23, 2026 “Two False Comets of Scorpio”
Episode: S49 E33 | 1:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Star Gazers Season 49
  • Star Gazers Season 48
  • Star Gazers Season 47
  • Star Gazers Season 46
  • Star Gazers Season 45
  • Star Gazers Season 44
  • Star Gazers
  • Star Gazers Season 42
  • Star Gazers Season 41
  • Star Gazers Season 40
  • Star Gazers Season 39
  • Star Gazers Season 2
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Seasons of the Sky | October 12 - October 18 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ634 October 12-18, 2026 “The Seasons of the Sky”
Episode: S49 E41 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Our Halloween Star, Jack Horkheimer | October 26 - November 1 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ636 Oct 26 - Nov 1, 2026 “Our Halloween Star, Jack Horkheimer”
Episode: S49 E43 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Find a Royal Family in the Sky | October 5 - October 11 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ633 October 5-11, 2026 “Find a Royal Family in the Sky”
Episode: S49 E40 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Our 49th Autumnal Equinox | September 21 - September 27 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ631 September 21-27, 2026 “Our 49th Autumnal Equinox”
Episode: S49 E38 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Don't Miss Saturn This Week | September 28 - October 4 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ632 Sept 28 to Oct 4, 2026 “Don’t Miss Saturn This Week”
Episode: S49 E39 | 1:00
Watch 0:59
Star Gazers
That's No UFO | September 7 - September 13 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ629 September 7-13, 2026 “That’s No UFO - Why the Closest Isn’t Always the Brightest
Episode: S49 E36 | 0:59
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Pegasus Flies Over Saturn | September 14 - September 20 | Star Gazers
Star Gazers STGZ630 September 14-20, 2026 “Pegasus Flies Over Saturn”
Episode: S49 E37 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Meet the Loneliest Star | August 31 - September 6
Star Gazers STGZ628 Aug 31-Sept 6, 2026 “Meet the Loneliest Star!”
Episode: S49 E35 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026 | August 24 - August 30
Star Gazers STGZ627 August 24-30, 2026 “The Deep Lunar Eclipse of 2026”
Episode: S49 E34 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Star Gazers
Two False Comets of Scorpio | August 17 - August 23
Star Gazers STGZ626 August 17-23, 2026 “Two False Comets of Scorpio”
Episode: S49 E33 | 1:00